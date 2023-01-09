LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person housed at Louisville Metro Corrections died on Monday.
Maj. Darrell Goodlett, a spokesperson for the jail in downtown Louisville, said corrections officers found a 61-year-old man unconscious around 2:30 p.m. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:19 p.m.
“I’m proud of the quick response from the corrections staff," said Jerry Collins, Louisville Metro Corrections Chief. "We’re saddened by this loss and will continue to work to promote a safe and secure environment at LMDC.”
The Metro Corrections Peer Support Team was activated to offer mental health services for people housed at the jail who could have been impacted by the death.
Metro Corrections has started an internal investigation into the death.
