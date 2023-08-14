LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a man who burglarized a McDonald's last month in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the burglary took place in the middle of July at the McDonald's on Preston Highway, near East Indian Trail.
Police said he caused damage to the restaurant and stole computers and other property.
LMPD released several surveillance images of the culprit.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
