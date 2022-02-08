LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Georgia man was arrested over the weekend after police say they found 120 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
It happened on I-65 near Elizabethtown just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 5, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police. That's when troopers noticed a 2005 Kia Sorento driving the wrong way on the I-65 southbound exit ramp at the 91 mile-marker.
After stopping the driver -- 47-year-old Jose Mariano Garcia of Lawrenceville, Georgia -- "troopers observed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle," according to the release. During a search of the vehicle, troopers found approximately 120 pounds of suspected marijuana in three large boxes and a duffel bag.
Police also found suspected methamphetamine and two handguns.
Garcia was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center. He's charged with trafficking in marijuana over five pounds, possession of controlled substance, improper turn-driving on a limited access highway and careless driving.
A similar pot bust happened in almost the same spot in late January, when police arrested a California man after finding 17 pounds of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop on I-65.
