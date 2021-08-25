LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff woman is facing felony charges after police say she beat her ex-husband with a baseball bat and shot him in the shoulder.
According to court documents, the incident took place on Saturday, Aug. 7, just before 4 a.m. at the victim's home on Jones Street in Radcliff.
Officers with the Radcliff Police Department say the victim told them his ex-wife, 39-year-old Amanda Carman, beat him with a baseball bat while he was asleep in bed at their home.
He said she also shot him in the upper chest with a handgun while he was standing outside, near the carport of their home.
When officers arrived, they say they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and a broken rib.
He was flown to University Hospital in Louisville via helicopter.
Police say a review of home surveillance video that was linked to the victim's smart phone revealed that video taken at the time of the shooting had been "deliberately deleted...in an effort to destroy evidence of the crime."
A warrant was issued for Carman's arrest on Monday, and she was taken into custody later that evening. She is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.
