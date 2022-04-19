LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A project created to help up-and-coming urban businesses is in danger of closing or moving for good.
The shipping container at the corner of 18th and Magazine streets in the Russell neighborhood is called Opportunity Corner, which, since opening in 2019, has provided office space for dozen of small businesses to develop and grow.
"We've probably served over 45 businesses," said Terra Leavell, president and CEO of Black Community Development Corporation. "There's no rent or lease for any of the businesses that come and use the office space. We want this to be an opportunity for small, small black businesses."
But despite providing free office space and opportunity, Leavell said a crime of opportunity is jeopardizing the project. In recent weeks, someone has broken just about every window in the building.
"At this point, practically 90% of the windows and doors are broken," she said.
The building has an alarm system, but the power was even cut. So far, Leavell has spent thousands of dollars of her own money on repairs and fears this could end up being a missed opportunity.
"Those are funds we just don't have," Leavell said. "We cannot continue to reinvest in the property over and over again."
On Friday, someone even stole the electric meter.
"And so now, the container has no power, which in effect, we have no security system," Leavell said. "So, we're very vulnerable right now to some other things happening. So, it's very critical that we get the windows replaced."
That prompted Dana Johnson and Milton Haskins — both board members of the Black Community Development Corporation — to take action.
"It's a lofty goal of about $25,000," Johnson said. "There's so much development going on right here in the Russell community. Why have to pull something out that can be such a benefit to so many?"
They're trying to raise money to purchase shatterproof windows, a new alarm system and save the project.
"That's why we have placed this facility here," Leavell said. "... for the residents and the business owners of the Russell and west end communities."
To contribute to or find out about the fundraiser, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.