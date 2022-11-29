LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Marshals and the ATF are asking for help finding two fugitives linked to a violent west Louisville gang.
The agencies are offering $20,000 rewards for information about Chicoby Summers, 27, and Jerlen Horton, 28.
The men have been on the run for a year.
According to investigators, the men are members of the Victory Park Crips and are wanted on federal narcotics charges.
As police attempted to arrest them last November, they led police on a chase and got away. They were on federal probation at the time.
Investigators have followed leads in California, Nashville and Atlanta.
The men should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
If you see them, call police.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.