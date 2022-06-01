LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second woman has died after a double shooting in Bullitt County.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office said Kristin Longaker, 27, of Louisville died Tuesday afternoon. She had been hospitalized after being found on the side of Pitts Point Road in near Shepherdsville early Monday morning, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.
Longaker was found with Katelyn Rayman, 25, of Brooks, Kentucky, who died at the scene of a gunshot wound. Someone passing by found the women.
BCSO Chief Marcus Laytham said on Tuesday that authorities are looking for a vehicle they believed was involved in the shootings.
That vehicle is described as a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra, with Kentucky license plate 579-AMN. The driver is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.
The deaths are being investigated as homicides by the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Unit.
Sheriff Walt Sholar is asking residents who may have seen "any unusual activity" on Pitts Point Road and the surrounding area between 6:20-8:20 a.m. Monday to call the Crime Tip Line at 502-543-1262 or email crimetip@bcky.org.
