LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shelbyville Police Department is investigating after three people were shot near an apartment complex early Saturday morning.
According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched just after 5 a.m. on a report of an injured person on Main Street near an apartment complex known as Coca Cola Commons.
Responding officers located three people, two males and one female, believed to be in their 20s, with gunshot wounds. They were transported to University Hospital in Louisville, but their conditions are unknown at this time.
Police say a witness told them they heard about five gunshots before officers arrived.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Shelby County Dispatch at 502-633-2323 or the crime stoppers line at 502-633-4500.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.