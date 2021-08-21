LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people died after a domestic violence dispute in Shelbyville on Friday, according to police.
Shelbyville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 409 Midland Boulevard, near Kentucky 55, on Friday. Police found a male and female with gunshot wounds.
According to police, the female was pronounced dead on the scene and the male later died at UofL Health Shelbyville.
Detectives say the two people were divorced, and the incident ended in a murder-suicide.
Shelbyville Police encourages anyone to report instances of domestic violence to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233 or text LOVEIS to (866) 331-9475.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.