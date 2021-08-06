LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot by her boyfriend.
Deputies were called to the reported shooting on Caesars Court in Shepherdsville around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
On scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the torso. Deputies also learned that the shooting had actually happened at a home on Tuts Road.
The victim told police the suspect was her boyfriend, James Bell. Deputies went to the home on Tuts Road and took Bell into custody. He's being held at the Bullitt County Detention Center, charged with assault.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.
