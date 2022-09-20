LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man is in custody weeks after he fled from police and ran a red light, causing a crash that left several people with serious permanent injuries.
According to court documents, 20-year-old Robert Risen was arrested Monday afternoon by Shively Police officers.
Police said just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, a Shively officer clocked Risen driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone on Dixie Highway.
According to court documents, the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop — activating lights and sirens — but Risen sped away.
Police said the officer did not pursue Risen, instead turning off lights and sirens.
But according to court documents, Risen kept driving at a high rate of speed, running a red light at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace and crashing into two other vehicles.
Police said two passengers were ejected from Risen's vehicle. One suffered a broken hip and a broken leg. The other suffered a serious head injury and was paralyzed from the waist down.
A third passenger in Risen's vehicle sustained a broken wrist and internal injuries.
A woman who was in one of the vehicles Risen hit had to be extricated from her vehicle and suffered a serious leg injury.
All of the injured victims were transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
After the crash, a police officer allegedly saw Risen try to drive off, but his vehicle was too damaged. Instead, he allegedly jumped out of the car and tried to run away.
Police said he didn't have a valid driver's license and shouldn't have been operating a motor vehicle in the first place.
A warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody Monday by Shively Police.
He's charged with four counts of first-degree Assault, Speeding 25 Miles over the Limit, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Failure to Render Aid at an Accident Involving Death or Serious Physical Injury, Driving Without a License, Disregarding a Traffic Light, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, two counts of first-degree Criminal Mischief, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police in a Motor Vehicle and first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot.
Risen is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
