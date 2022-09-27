LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who was arrested last week after police said he fled from a traffic stop and caused a crash that seriously injured four people is no longer facing any charges.
According to Josh Abner, a spokesman for the County Attorney's Office, prosecutors moved to dismiss all charges against 20-year-old Robert Risen during a hearing Tuesday afternoon, citing "developing evidence" that did not support the case.
Risin was arrested Monday, Sept. 19, after Shively Police said he fled from a traffic stop they initiated after he was caught speeding. The officer did not pursue, according to court documents, but police said Risen ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles.
Police said two passengers were ejected from the vehicle Risen was allegedly driving. One suffered a broken hip and a broken leg. The other suffered a serious head injury and was paralyzed from the waist down.
A third passenger in that vehicle sustained a broken wrist and internal injuries.
A woman who was in one of the vehicles police said Risen had to be extricated from her vehicle and suffered a serious leg injury.
All of the injured victims were transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
After the crash, a police officer allegedly saw Risen try to drive off, but his vehicle was too damaged. Instead, he allegedly jumped out of the car and tried to run away.
Police said he didn't have a valid driver's license and shouldn't have been operating a motor vehicle in the first place.
Risen was originally charged with four counts of first-degree Assault, Speeding 25 Miles over the Limit, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Failure to Render Aid at an Accident Involving Death or Serious Physical Injury, Driving Without a License, Disregarding a Traffic Light, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, two counts of first-degree Criminal Mischief, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police in a Motor Vehicle and first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot.
But Risen's attorney, Dave Lackford, told WDRB by phone Tuesday that he recorded an interview with one of the victims who said Risen was not the driver of the vehicle. He presented that video as evidence during Risen's court appearance.
"The County Attorney dismissed the case," Lackford said. "I did some research, spoke to some of the victims and they named another person as the driver."
Risen was released from jail Tuesday afternoon, according to Lackford.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.