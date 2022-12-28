LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired at a funeral home in Valley Station injured two people, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway just south of Valley Station Road.
LMPD said Third Division officers responded to the report of several gunshots fired in a parking lot, but witnesses told a WDRB News reporter at the scene that several gunshots went through the front door. Our crew counted at least six bullet holes.
The shooting injured two people. Police said a male who had been shot was taken by private vehicle to UofL Health Medical Center Southwest. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. Police did not give any additional details, such as an approximate age.
Police also found a female at the scene who had minor injuries after being hit by debris from the shooting.
Families were inside the funeral home at the time of the shooting. Some were having a service for a loved one, and others were trying to make arrangements.
None of the witnesses wanted to go on camera, but one man said at first the gunfire sounded like fireworks. Then when everyone realized what was happening, People quickly tried to take cover. One person said children were inside the funeral home and the ordeal was "traumatizing."
Newcomer released the following statement late Wednesday:
"Newcomer's thoughts are with those that have been affected by today's events and their families. We hope the people who have been injured make a quick and full recovery. We are thankful for the Louisville Metro Police Department's quick response. Newcomer is fully cooperating with authorities and will have no further comment at this time."
An investigation is underway, but police said there are no suspects.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous.
