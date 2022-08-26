LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shooting at a men's shelter in western Kentucky killed two people and injured two others.
The shooting happened before 8 p.m. Thursday night at the Harbor House Christian House in Henderson, Kentucky.
The Henderson Police Department said officers responded to a call of an active shooter in the building, when they arrived they found the four people who had been shot. All were residents at the shelter.
One victim died at the scene and another at the hospital. Police identified the two men who died as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The conditions of the other two men, ages 33 and 41, have not been updated other than to say their injuries were "life-threatening."
Police arrested Kenneth Brandon Gibbs, 37, about two hours later after a car he was driving was spotted at Atkinson Park. He reportedly had a gun at the time of his arrest.
There's no word on a motive behind the shooting. Gibbs is being held without bond in the Henderson County Jail on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. He is scheduled to be in court Aug. 30.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sent out a tweet Friday morning. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Henderson this morning after a senseless act of violence took the lives of two people and left four injured. Britainy and I pray those injured recover quickly and we give thanks to our brave first responders. Henderson, we stand with you."
Our thoughts and prayers are with Henderson this morning after a senseless act of violence took the lives of two people and left four injured. Britainy and I pray those injured recover quickly and we give thanks to our brave first responders. Henderson, we stand with you. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 26, 2022
The Henderson Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 270-831-1295.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.