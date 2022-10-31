LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville schools abruptly canceled all after-school activities on Monday over a social media threat.
Synthia Shelby, the principal of Olmsted Academy South, and Tonkeyta Rodgers, the principal of Olmsted Academy North, announced the cancelations "as a precaution" in letters that were sent to parents Monday afternoon.
"This morning, police told us someone who does not attend our school made a social media threat against Olmsted Academy South and Olmsted Academy North," Shelby wrote. "As a precaution, we raised our security level to limit visitors to the building and movement in the hallways."
The principals said JCPS Police were called and have since identified "the origin" of the threat.
Classes continued at both schools with safety protocols in place. Security will be provided as students are dismissed, the principals said.
No additional information was provided.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.