LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man has been arrested after authorities said he went online in an effort to lure children to his home for sex.
According to court documents, 26-year-old Matthew Alexander Betz was taken into custody by the Brownstown Police Department on Monday.
Police said that on New Year's Eve, they got a tip that someone under the screenname "mmboy2222" was using the messaging platform Kik to solicit children under the age of 15 for sex.
According to court documents, police found communications between "mmboy222" and individuals he believed to be of ages 8, 14 and other ages below 15.
As a result, police executed a search warrant for Kik records and identified an IP address associated with the "mmboy222" account. Police said they then identified Comcast Cable Communications as the internet provider for the IP address, and on April 20, served a subpoena on Comcast to identify the owner of the IP address.
According to court documents, that owner was identified as Betz.
On Monday, police contacted Betz and he agreed to an interview. During that interview, police said he admitted to communicating online with individuals he believed to be 8 and 14. Over the course of the communications, he allegedly sent videos of him committing a sex act and asked children to come to his Brownstown home to have sex with him.
Betz was arrested and charged with Child Solicitation. He's currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.
