LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 52-year-old Lexington, Indiana man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of accosting two juvenile females at his home.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Phillip Phillips was arrested at his workplace in Scott County Monday morning after investigators, acting on complaints from two girls, determined there was enough evidence to charge Phillips with child molesting, rape, and sexual battery.
The investigation started in March. That's when the alleged victims told investigators they had been touched "inappropriately" by Phillips between August 2019 and March 2021 at his home in Jefferson County, Indiana.
Following a five-month investigation led by Indiana State Police, the Jefferson County prosecutor’s office charged Phillips with two counts of child molesting, one count of rape, and one count of sexual battery.
Phillips was taken to the Scott County Jail before being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.
