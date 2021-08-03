LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of killing a southern Indiana woman could spend the rest of his life in prison.
Christian Pittman was sentenced Tuesday for the murder of Chrissy Grimsley, a 21-year-old woman from Palmyra, Indiana. Pittman was given a 55-year prison sentence.
Prosecutors say Pittman, along with two other men, Samuel Smith and Dalton Madley, met with Grimsley for a drug deal outside of her home.
The three men robbed Grimsley, and then she was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
A judge found the Corydon, Indiana, man guilty of murder, robbery and leaving the scene of an accident.
Smith and Madley have also been sentenced for their roles in the crime.
