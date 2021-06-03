LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It didn't take a jury long to convict a southern Indiana man of murdering a woman in a hit-and-run.
Members of the jury deliberated less than an hour last Friday before convicting Christian Pittman of murder, robbery and leaving the scene of an accident.
Pittman, along with Samuel Smith and Dalton Madley, met up with 21-year-old Chrissy Grimsley for a drug deal outside her home in February 2020.
After she was robbed, Grimsley was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Pittman is scheduled to be sentenced July 1.
Smith has already pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and is set to be sentenced next month.
Madley pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Related Stories:
- Man wanted in Harrison County in connection with hit-and-run investigation
- 'This was my worst fear': Southern Indiana family says man wanted in hit-and-run has killed before
- Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash turns himself in after police issue arrest warrants
- Authorities arrest man wanted in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Harrison County
- Judge sets bond for men accused of murder in southern Indiana hit-and-run
- FRIEND: Woman was 'terrified' and hanging onto truck just before fatal hit-and-run in Harrison County
- Indiana man free on bond for murder charge now accused of raping, trafficking 14-year-old girl
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.