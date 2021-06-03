LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It didn't take a jury long to convict a southern Indiana man of murdering a woman in a hit-and-run.

Members of the jury deliberated less than an hour last Friday before convicting Christian Pittman of murder, robbery and leaving the scene of an accident.

Pittman, along with Samuel Smith and Dalton Madley, met up with 21-year-old Chrissy Grimsley for a drug deal outside her home in February 2020.

After she was robbed, Grimsley was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Pittman is scheduled to be sentenced July 1.

Smith has already pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and is set to be sentenced next month.

Madley pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison.

