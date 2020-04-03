LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Already charged with murder after a hit-and-run death, a Corydon, Indiana, man. is now accused of drugging, raping and trafficking a 14-year-old runaway girl.
Authorities allege that Christian Pittman drugged, raped and trafficked the 14-year-old in January. According to a news release from Indiana State Police, the investigation began in February after an ISP detective and the Indiana Department of Child Services were notified that the girl accused Pittman of raping her.
According to court documents, the girl told investigators that Pittman picked her up after she ran away from the Open Doors placement center in New Albany, Ind., on Jan. 2. She said Pittman took her to his residence in Corydon, Indiana, where she took a shower. That's when Pittman forced her to have sex, according to the probable cause affidavit.
She was also told to perform sex acts on others for pay or in trade for drugs, and investigators said she was forced to pose for images that Pittman uploaded to his Snapchat Premium account. The account was attached to his bank account, and investigators say he sold the photos online. Detectives later obtained a warrant to search Pittman's phone, where they found nude images.
Indiana State Police arrested Pittman Friday morning, but had been free on bond since he and another man were charged in the hit-and-run accident that killed 21-year-old Christina "Chrissy" Grimsley in February after what prosecutors called a "drug deal gone bad."
Pittman is held without bond at the Harrison County Jail, and faces preliminary charges of child sexual trafficking, promotion of child sexual trafficking, rape, human trafficking, sexual misconduct with a minor and child exploitation.
He is scheduled for an initial court hearing Monday in Harrison Superior Court at Corydon.
