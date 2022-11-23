LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A St. Matthews couple was arrested after police say a 2-month-old baby was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Isaac Decker and 20-year-old Brena Stovall were arrested by officers with the St. Matthews Police Department Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the 2-month-old was hospitalized with a brain bleed and bruising to her head and face, vomiting and diarrhea. According to court documents, the doctor who examined her said the injuries were consistent with physical abuse.
When confronted, Decker allegedly admitted to intentionally shaking the baby "violently" several times between Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. Police say he also admitted to biting the baby's face on purpose, causing another injury that was spotted by a doctor.
Stovall knew about the abuse, according to court documents, and although she confronted him, she still allowed him to be alone with the baby.
Both Decker and Stovall were arrested and charged with first-degree complicity to criminal abuse of a child, and third-degree complicity to criminal abuse of a child.
Both are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
