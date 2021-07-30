LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven stolen cars, thousands of dollars worth of tools, jewelry, electronics and 10 guns were recovered in the last week in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said thieves are targeting unlocked vehicles, stealing cars if they can or taking items inside.
Police said stolen weapons could be used in robberies or homicides.
"We don't know where these guns are going to end up once they're taken," said Capt. Blake Lisby with Shelby County Sheriff's Office. "They're often times traded for narcotics or they're traded for other items. So at the end of the day, without recovering the, we don't know where they're going to end, and it's very likely that they could end up in a violent crime."
Five people have been arrested and charged in relation to two separate thefts.
