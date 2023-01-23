LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in west Louisville last week.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police arrested the teen for the murder of 18-year-old Santanna Willie Holland.
The name of the suspect has not been released, as juvenile records are sealed, but he's charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile worth more than $10,000 and driving without an operator's license.
The crash took place on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at about 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Louis Coleman Drive and Dumesnil, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police.
Witnesses told LMPD investigators a vehicle headed northbound on Louis Coleman Drive, crossed into the southbound lanes and drove "onto the sidewalk, on the west side of the street, and struck an adult female."
"All of a sudden I heard a screech and a crash, and when I looked out the window I saw the car through the telephone pole and when I looked up, there she was in the yard," a neighbor told WDRB News.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the victim as Holland.
Multiple neighbors said EMS performed CPR for quite some time before taking her to the hospital where she died.
Security footage from a nearby home shows the car colliding with Holland, going on to run into a utility pole before finally coming to a stop. A neighbor saw the driver get out of the car, running off down the alley.
Police said the driver was in a stolen white Hyundai.
Investigators noted that the car crossed the wrong side of the road and onto the sidewalk. They believe speed was a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
