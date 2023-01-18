LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a hit and run crash in west Louisville early Wednesday that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Louis Coleman Drive and Dumesnil, according to a news release from LMPD. Witnesses told LMPD investigators a vehicle headed northbound on Louis Coleman Drive crossed into the southbound lanes of Louis Coleman Drive and drove "onto the sidewalk, on the west side of the street, and struck an adult female."
Police say the driver was in a stolen white Hyundai that he abandoned at the scene as he ran away on foot. He is described as a black male with dreadlocks, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
Nearby streets in the area remain closed while police complete their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
This story may be updated.
