LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was injured Thursday in a drive-by shooting near Algonquin Parkway.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman with Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a report of a shooting at 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. This is in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Police said the girl, either 16 or 17 years old, was injured in the shooting. The girl was with in a group that had shots fired at them by a passing vehicle.
She was the only victim in the shooting and was transported to University of Louisville Hospital while "alert and talking in stable condition," police said.
LMPD's 4th Division is investigating.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to anonymously report it here or by calling 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.