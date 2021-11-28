LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager male was hospitalized from a shooting in the Portland neighborhood on Sunday night.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Northwestern Parkway around 10:15 p.m. Police found an adult male believed to be in his late teens with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to Ruoff.
There are no suspects in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or provide information at the online portal.
