LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate is back in custody in Breckinridge County.
Kentucky State Police said early Monday that Kody Claycomb, 30, assaulted a jailer and escaped from a Breckinridge County hospital. Hours later, Trooper Scotty Sharp said Claycomb was taken into custody.
Claycomb escaped while at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was there with a deputy jailer after falling at the Breckinridge County Detention Center. Police said while he was at the hospital, Claycomb assaulted the deputy jailer and fled in a detention center vehicle.
KSP said police later found the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse along U.S. 60 in Harned, Kentucky.
Claycomb, who is from Louisville, was in the Breckinridge County Detention Center in Hardinsburg for possession of methamphetamine.
KSP has not detailed what additional charges he may be facing.
This story will be updated.
