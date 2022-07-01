LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is being held on a $10 million bond after police said he shot six officers Thursday night, killing three and injuring 3 others.
Lance Storz, 49, shot at officers multiple times with a rifle Thursday night, according to an arrest citation, around his residence on Main Street in the small town of Allen, Kentucky, in Floyd County just south of Prestonsburg.
Kentucky State Police were called to the scene at 6:30 p.m., joining local officers already on the scene. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.
Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure were killed at the scene, Prestonsburg officer Les Stapleton said Friday. Four others officers were injured, KSP said. An emergency management official was also injured, and a police K-9 dog was killed.
KSP said three of the injured officers remained at the hospital as of Friday afternoon, one in critical condition. One officer was treated and released Friday.
In an update Friday night, the City of Prestonsburg, Kentucky Police Department said in a Facebook post that Canine Handler Jacob Chaffins had died, bringing the death toll to three officers. At last check, two were still in the hospital Friday night.
"Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night. I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post Friday morning. "This is a tough morning for our commonwealth."
Storz was arraigned Friday morning by a judge in Pike County. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder of a police officer. One of the charges was originally attempted murder of a police officer, but a judge said at the hearing that was upgraded to murder. He is also facing another attempted murder charge and assault on a service animal.
