LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two officers were killed and five other law enforcement officers were shot and hurt Thursday in southeastern Kentucky.
An arrest citation says Lance Storz, 49, shot at officers with a rifle multiple times. Two officers were killed, five others were injured, and a K-9 was killed. An Emergency Management director was also injured.
Storz is being held at the Pike County Detention Center on two charges of the murder of a police officer, another charge of murder and assault on a service animal.
ATF Louisville said agencies were responding to a shooting scene and armed person barricading themselves inside a home.
@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/8ljyvRMz8x— ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) July 1, 2022
Kentucky State Police was called to the scene at 6:30 p.m. to help officers on a report of shots fired, Trooper Matt Gayheart said. When they arrived, it turned into an active shooter situation, he said.
Gayheart said more information could be released Friday morning.
Law enforcement groups posted on social media Thursday night asking for prayers for officers on scene in the small town of Allen, in Floyd County, Kentucky, which is about 35 miles northeast of Hazard, Kentucky.
In a Facebook post, the Hodgenville Police Department said "Reports out of Floyd County KY say multiple law enforcement officers have been shot and the scene is still active. Please pray for our brothers tonight as they will surely need them."
Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and I in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 1, 2022
Louisville nonprofit Supporting Heroes said in a Facebook post that multiple officers had been shot in the line of duty.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of law enforcement in southeastern Kentucky and their families as multiple officers have been shot in the line of duty," Supporting Heroes said. "Multiple air medical and ground ambulances are en route to the community of Allen, Kentucky."
The Magoffin County Sheriff's Department also shared their support on Facebook, saying "Our hearts are heavy tonight."
"We would like to ask that you please pray for our fellow law enforcement officers and first responders who are dealing with the critical situation in Allen," the post continued. "Each day when an officer goes out, he never knows if he is going to make it back home. These are special people with a desire to put others lives ahead of their own."
KSP is handling the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. An update from police is expected later Friday morning.
