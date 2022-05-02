LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man shot Monday afternoon in the Newburg neighborhood later died at the hospital.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, Sixth Division officers initially responded on a report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Bonita Lane around 1:30 p.m.
Police then found a man, later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as LaLand N. Hurt, 32, who was shot. Mitchell said in a news release that Hurt was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. He died at the hospital.
After investigating, police said the shooting originally took place in the 4400 block of Plantus Place.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.