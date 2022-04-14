LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of Kearney Moto Sports said a man called the dealership Wednesday to ask about a car. And then Thursday morning, they said he showed up at the Fern Creek business and stole the car.
Anthony Prewitt, an employee at Kearney Motor Sports said the suspect was interested in purchasing the car but didn't have a way to get to the lot, so an employee offered to come pick him up. When he or she showed up to get the suspect, he wasn't there. Employees think the suspect wanted to steal the car then, but the employee came to pick him up in a different car.
Then Thursday morning, Prewitt said the suspect arrived at the dealership. Employees showed him the car he asked about Wednesday, and while they talked, the suspect pulled a gun on a sales representative and demanded the keys. Video shows the suspect point the gun at the woman, take the keys and then cock the gun after she runs away, before he gets in the car.
She did, and the suspect drove away.
"I heard her come in and say, 'He put a gun to my side, told me he'd shoot me and he just stole the BMW,'" said Anthony Prewitt, finance manager at Kearney.
The alleged armed carjacking was caught on surveillance video, which can be seen in full above. Sometime Thursday, police made an arrest and found the car. The suspect's identity isn't known as of this writing.
This story will be updated.
