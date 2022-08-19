LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A federal grand jury in Louisville handed down two indictments Wednesday.
The charges were announced by Michael A. Bennett, United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr., and Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields.
The grand jury indicted 21-year-old Corey Buford of Louisville with carjacking and brandishing a firearm at Kearney Motorsports on April 14, 2022. He faces numerous other charges including interference with commerce by robbery and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. Sentences for those charges range from 7 years to life in prison.
In a separate case, the grand jury indicted 41-year-old Shon Antonio Blythe Stuckey and 40-year-old Miguel D. Battle with a carjacking that happened in Louisville on January 21, 2022. They also face charges of brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. If convicted, sentences for those charges also range from 7 years to life in prison.
All three are currently being held on state charges and will be arraigned in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky once they are transferred to federal custody.
A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating both cases. Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the Buford case. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Stuckey and Battle case.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.