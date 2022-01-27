LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of three carjacking suspects police say led officers on a chase that ended in a crash in the Butchertown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon appeared in court Thursday morning.
A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of 20-year-old Tiana Gnagie.
Louisville Metro Police say Gnagie, 30-year-old Shon Stuckey and a third suspect were armed the morning of Friday, Jan. 21, when they robbed a victim of his or her vehicle. That carjacking took place on Amy Avenue, near West Market Street, in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood just before 10 a.m.
During the course of the robbery, police say the suspects fired one shot before fleeing in the stolen vehicle.
Police say they caught up with the suspects days later, on Wednesday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers spotted Gnagie, Stuckey and the third suspect in the stolen vehicle near the intersection of South Preston Street and East Liberty Street, near Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood, and began chasing them. That chase continued onto Interstate 64.
The vehicle eventually crashed on Story Avenue, near North Spring Street, in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. Police say it hit an LG&E pole and caused an estimated $10,000 worth in damage.
According to court documents, Gnagie got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby business, taking off her sweater and leaving it in a trashcan in a women's restroom before walking back outside and trying to get away. She was apprehended a short time later.
Police say Stuckey also jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run, but officers arrested him, after he was found in a nearby field.
Both Stucky and Gnagie are charged with, among other things, first-degree robbery, receipt of stolen property, criminal mischief and fleeing and evading police.
WDRB is not identifying the third suspect until charging documents are available.
In court Thursday morning, a judge kept Gnagie's bond at $50,000. She is expected back in court in February.
