LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil is planned on Monday for a 13-year-old Louisville boy shot early Saturday morning in the Park Hill neighborhood.
Christopher 2X from Game Changers tells WDRB that Noe Middle School student Allen Gregory Wilson died Sunday. Wilson's father is planning a remembrance at 6 p.m. Monday at 22nd and Wilson.
Louisville Metro Police said on Saturday that officers responded to the 2200 block of Wilson Avenue on a report of a shooting at about 3:50 a.m.
Police found a the 13-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Wilson was taken University of Louisville Hospital. He died on Sunday.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
