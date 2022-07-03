LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile shot early Saturday morning in the Park Hill neighborhood died Sunday.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to the 2200 block of Wilson Avenue on a report of a shooting at about 3:50 a.m.
Police found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. Ellis said EMS was called and transported the boy to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that appeared to be life-threatening.
And then Sunday, Ellis said the victim died at the hospital.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
