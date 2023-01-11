LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana man is accused of inappropriately touching a child for four years.
Kurtis Walters, 39, of Salem, was arrested Wednesday by Indiana State Police.
Investigators said they started an investigation in early December and found Walters inappropriately touched a child under the age of 14 over a four-year period.
Walters is facing eight felony counts of child molestation.
He's been booked in the Washington County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.
