Kurtis Walters.jpg

Kurtis Walters. (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana man is accused of inappropriately touching a child for four years.

Kurtis Walters, 39, of Salem, was arrested Wednesday by Indiana State Police.

Investigators said they started an investigation in early December and found Walters inappropriately touched a child under the age of 14 over a four-year period.

Walters is facing eight felony counts of child molestation. 

He's been booked in the Washington County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags