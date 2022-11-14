LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Whitley County man was charged with murder after a fatal crash in Old Louisville on Thursday.
Alvaro Manriquez, 23, was arrested on Friday. He was charged with murder, assault and receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, among other charges.
According to an arrest report, Manriquez was driving a stolen Ford F-150 truck eastbound on Hill Street at a high rate of speed. The speed limit on the roadway is 35 miles per hour.
Police say Manriquez ran a red light at the intersection of 2nd and Hill streets, hitting five separate vehicles. The first vehicle, a blue Honda, the truck hit was traveling north on 2nd Street with a green light.
The initial crash caused a person in the Honda to die and the driver was seriously injured. Manriquez, who didn't have a valid drivers license, told police and EMS crews that he had ingested "some ice."
Two other people in the ensuing crash were not seriously injured.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.