LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a deadly night on Louisville roads Thursday with three people killed in three separate crashes that happened in a span of two hours.
Several people were also hospitalized.
The first crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers from Louisville Metro Police's 3rd Division were sent after a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane. A passenger vehicle traveling southbound on Dixie hit a woman walking, according to a news release.
The woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital but was "alert and conscious," according to the release. A few hours later, LMPD released an update that the woman had died at the hospital.
Around 11 p.m. Thursday, LMPD's 4th Division and Traffic Unit responded to a report of a multi-vehicle collision at 2nd and Hill streets. LMPD said a vehicle traveling above the speed limit hit several other vehicles. Investigators are still trying to determine which of the struck vehicles were parked and which were traveling at the time of the collision.
The driver who hit the other vehicles and one other person were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.
Another person was pronounced dead at the scene.
About 15 minutes later, LMPD's 5th Division and Traffic Unit responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in the 100 block of Ewing Avenue, near Frankfort Avenue. Police said a female driver left the roadway and drove into a home. It's unknown why she went off the road.
The driver died at the scene. No one in the home was injured, and the residence was declared structurally sound after the collision.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigations into each case.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.