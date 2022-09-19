LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was arrested Sunday after police say she drove drunk and hit an Indiana University student riding on an electric scooter, killing him.
According to a report by FOX 59, 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard is in custody facing charges.
Police say the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of North Walnut Street and East 12th Street in Bloomington.
Police arriving on the scene found 20-year-old Nathaniel Stratton, of Miromar Lakes, Florida, lying in the road. He was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bloomington Police Department.
The Monroe County Coroner's Office says Stratton was a student at Indiana University.
Bystanders on the scene allegedly told officers that the driver of the car that hit Stratton fled the scene, driving north on North Walnut Street.
An officer with the Indiana University Police Department spotted Howard's vehicle, a 2012 Mercedes-Benz, near the intersection of Lincoln and 19th streets. Police say it had a damaged windshield, and there was a heavily damaged electric scooter nearby.
A security officer who was near the crash described seeing a car that sounded like it was dragging something while traveling northbound on Lincoln Street, according to police. That security officer said the car stopped at 19th Street, where Howard and a man got out of the car and witnesses told them their vehicle was dragging a scooter.
Police say they confronted Howard, the driver, and she failed dexterity tests. She was then arrested and taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where her blood was drawn.
According to the FOX 59 report, surveillance cameras show the car driven by Howard traveling on the sidewalk of Walnut Street. Police say the video shows a pedestrian jumping out of the way before Howard hits another person on an electric scooter.
Howard is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Resulting in Death and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury or Death While Intoxicated.
She is currently being held in the Monroe County Detention Center.
