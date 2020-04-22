LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A woman who had been stabbed several times was found Wednesday in the parking lot of a Walmart in La Grange, Kentucky, according to a news release from the La Grange Police Department. A suspect in the incident is in custody.
Officers with the La Grange Police Department, the Oldham County Police Department and the Oldham County Sherriff's Office responded around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday to the Walmart at 1015 New Moody Ln. on the report of a stabbing, according to the news release. Before officers arrived at the scene, police said a male suspect fled the area and led officers on a short pursuit to Commerce Parkway.
Police used stop sticks on the fleeing suspect, whose car crashed into an Oldham County Police vehicle and an Oldham County Police officer, La Grange Police Chief Greg Collett said in the news release. The man was then taken into custody.
Police said the woman was transported to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for her injuries, and her condition is unknown. The suspect was also transported to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for "self-inflicted injuries," according to the news release.
A police investigation determined that the man and woman know each other, but their relationship remains under investigation.
Criminal charges are pending as police continue their investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the La Grange Police Department at 502-225-0444.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.