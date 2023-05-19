LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the city's Beechmont neighborhood on Friday night.
Officers were called to the 200 block of West Woodlawn Avenue, near South 2nd Street and Southern Parkway in south Louisville, around 8:30 p.m. on a reported shooting, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Once on scene, police found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital with injures not thought to be life-threatening, Mitchell said.
LMPD's "Non Fatal Shooting Squad" is investigating, but have no suspects and have made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
