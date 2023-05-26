LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died and a man was injured after a double shooting in Louisville's Clifton Heights neighborhood.
According to a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting took place about 2 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Country Club Road, near the intersection with University Road.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot at least one time and a man who had been shot multiple times. Police said the woman died at the scene. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what are described as injuries that are not life-threatening.
Police said both the man and woman appear to live in the area but they are trying to determine whether there was a connection between the two.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, as police canvass the area for more information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
