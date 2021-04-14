FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crowd of demonstrators in front of the governor's mansion in Frankfort to protest Gov. Andy Beshear's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
Between 100 and 200 people stood in a steady rain Wednesday morning to express their anger over Beshear's announcement that he will ease some COVID restrictions after 2.5 million Kentuckians are vaccinated. The protesters say that amounts to a ransom demand and equate the governor's promise to holding the state hostage.
"The reason we're here today is because he said 'if you guys do what I say, you can have your inalienable rights. You can peaceably assemble, if you take this injection.' It's not his place to dole out out God-given freedoms," said Marty Terry of Lawrenceburg, Ky.
Many protesters said they do not believe information reported about the virus, including how many people have been killed or hospitalized.
"The people were given those inalienable rights for the pursuit of happiness and freedom and liberty, and the governor is taking those away from us by telling people they have to get a vaccine before he lifts those mandates," said Karen Goss of Lexington, Ky.
One of the organizers of the rally was Tony Wheatley of Constitutional Kentucky. He's one of the petitioners who unsuccessfully tried to have Beshear impeached.
Organizers say they plan to return on Sunday.
