SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana business is about to expand, cementing it as one of the largest employers in Jackson County.
Cummins, a technology and power solutions company which has an engine plant in Seymour, is expanding to the tune of $25 million and at least 150 jobs.
“They definitely have a foundation. They have been here for many years.” Seymour Mayor Matt Nicholson said. “They invested in a tech center several years ago, and they've done great things there.”
Nicholson believes the timing of the announcement is at a time when many companies — including those in Seymour — are suffering cuts and layoffs due to COVID-19.
“We do have a pretty diverse job base here in Seymour, so we probably haven't been hit as bad as some communities have," Nicholson said. "But we have taken some loss this year as far as employment numbers. This just helps add back to those in the long-term."
A Cummins spokesperson said existing plant infrastructure will be upgraded, creating new jobs in engine assembly, machining and testing equipment. The pay ranges for the new employees is unknown right now.
Over the last 10 years, Cummins has invested more than $350 million at its Seymour plant. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation recently offered Cummins up to $550,000 in conditional tax credits and $100,000 in training grants to help create more than 87 jobs by 2028.
Not only does Nicholson say creating the jobs will help the area, but so will retention.
“It's more people living here in the long run," he said, :One of our goals is to increase residential here in Seymour, and this helps lead to that and get to that point."
Nicholson hopes the creation of job will spill into the streets of Seymour, adding a long-term economic boast for others to follow.
“They may only employ 1,100, but when you get to the big picture, there are thousands outside of that who contribute to it as well.” Nicholson said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.