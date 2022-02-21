LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Customers are ready to say "hola" to NuLu's newest food option.
Guacamole's new location in the old home of Rye certainly fits the part. There are birds hanging from the ceiling, swinging chairs, and vibrant paintings, furniture and facade.
"We want them to walk away like they just left Mexico," Chef Zack Wolf said. "We like to create an experience."
Each room has its own flavor. Speaking of flavor, on the menu, Tah-Ketos, the Tres Leches cake and a smoking Old Fashion are popular.
Following a soft opening over the weekend, National Margarita Day on Tuesday is when the new chapter begins for the Louisville favorite. The Ole Hospitality Group is no stranger to NuLu.
"We have Bodeguita de Mima — the Cuban spot down here in NuLu — and Senora Arepa, our Venezuelan fast concept," Wolf said.
The move from Ormsby Station Road makes some sense.
"We decided to kind of come to a more popular spot where there's more destination, more happening, going on," Wolf said. "NuLu's definitely come a long away in the past couple of years. It's growing. We want to be part of that."
Guacamole will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5-10 p.m. The outdoor bar, which is still in the works, will open when the weather gets warm.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.