LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CVS Pharmacy is partnering with UPS to test a new way of delivering medications to patients.
The companies recently received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to use drones as a delivery method. The drones will be automated and programmed to fly pre-planned routes with a 5- to 10-minute delivery time. A human pilot will supervise the deliveries and take over controls if necessary.
CVS and UPS have not announced where the test deliveries will take place.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.