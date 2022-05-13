LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville’s CycLOUvia event is getting bigger and moving into downtown.
CycLOUvia typically happens each fall in the Highlands along Bardstown Road, but in less than a month, Mayor Greg Fischer said the second leg of the event will happen along Main Street on Sunday, June 5, from 2-6 p.m.
The event has happened almost every year since it was created in 2012. The goal behind it is to promote a healthy lifestyle, but it's taking on a new multi-faceted approach this time.
Fischer said he wants people to get out and move but he also wants to get people to downtown Louisville to see what it has to offer.
Businesses along Main Street agree with the approach. Bearno's By the Bridge owner George Timmering said it will be a vital event to get people in the area during the daytime.
"The nighttime in downtown Louisville is really thriving right now, and there are some great days, don't get me wrong, where it's really vibing during the day with conventions," Timmering said. "But it's not back to where it once was. So, that's why this event is so important to even push that along further. With Humana coming back a couple months ago, everything is kind of slow. But that's the key. Night times are doing great. Let's get the daytime rolling."
During CycLOUvia, Main Street from Wenzel to 10th streets will be closed to motorized vehicles, allowing people to bike, walk or skate on the roadway enjoying vendors and activities along the way. LouVelo bikeshare program will be offering free two-hour rides from 1-7 p.m.
CycLOUvia is aimed at all ages. Activities along Main Street will be set up for families including some food and fun. The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, Louisville Bats, the Muhammad Ali Center and the KFC Yum! Center are also taking part.
