LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — We're still a few weeks away from the official start of spring, but it will feel like it Monday when Dairy Del, a popular ice cream stand in Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood, reopens for business.
Dairy Del has been keeping loyal customers updated on the countdown to opening day on its Facebook page. Located at 1516 S. Shelby St., the ice cream stand also offers other fair foods like corn dogs, hamburgers and its popular funnel cake fries.
Dairy Del first opened in 1951. It offers free ice cream to kids 12 and under who can recite the Pledge of Allegiance on the Fourth of July.
The popular ice cream stand closed for the winter in November 2019, according to its Facebook page.
Related Stories:
- 4th of July 'Pledge of Allegiance' earns kids free ice cream at Louisville shop
- Schnitzelburg's Dairy Del gets new lease on life, thanks to couple
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.