LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron stumped the campaign trail with his new running mate Thursday.

Cameron and Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, made their first stop together in La Grange. Mills was announced as Cameron's running mate for lieutenant governor Wednesday.

They face Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman in November. 

Coleman filed her reelection papers earlier this week. The career educator worked as an assistant principal in Nelson County before taking office in Frankfort.

