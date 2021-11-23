LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Supply chain hold-ups are impacting many industries, including food banks.
"I'm told the supply chain issues aren't impacting the amount of food Dare to Care is able to give, but it is creating new obstacles the organization has to work around," said Dare to Care spokesperson Stan Siegwald.
"Just as everyone that goes to a grocery store sees empty shelves, that impacts our ability to get the food we need to families who are struggling," said Siegwald.
Siegwald says more than 175,000 people are facing food insecurity in Kentuckiana.
The organization gets most of its donations from food industry surplus, but supply chain backups have put a dent in that stock.
"That surplus is really slim right now, so the amount of food that's available to us for donations is also very slim," said Siegwald.
Siegwald says they purchase some food as well, typically at discounted rates for surplus items.
"With that surplus vanishing, we're now finding ourselves paying close to retail for a lot of the food," said Siegwald.
Even with donated food, Siegwald says the cost of freight and handling is up 20 to 40 percent, adding another strain to their budget.
Plus, limited stock means limited options, forcing the organization to use refined grain products instead of whole grain and fruit canned in syrup instead of natural juices.
"It's getting food to people, but it isn't having as healthy of an impact as we would like," said Siegwald.
Ultimately Siegwald believes with continued community support and their more than 200 nonprofit partners, they will be able to keep navigating through these hurdles.
"We will continue to do the things that this community needs us to do to ensure everyone has the food they need," said Siegwald.
Siegwald does say monetary donations are the most helpful at this time.
"Even when food is donated to us, there's a cost to it. We have to maintain our warehouse... and there's a cost to getting it out into the community and into the hands of people that need it."
To donate to Dare to Care, CLICK HERE.
